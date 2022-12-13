International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on January 31, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on January 31, 2023 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper) (PRNewswire)

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 234-720-6995 or, within the U.S. only, 844-291-6362 and ask to be connected to the International Paper fourth-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 1238959. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 402-970-0847 or, within the U.S. only, 866-207-1041, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 2572206.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Paper