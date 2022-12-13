InventHelp Inventors Develop Eye-Catching & Beautiful Planter (CHK-305)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an ornate and historically inspired, multi-functional unit that could display potted plants or flowers," said one of two inventors, from Aurora, Ill., "so we invented THE PLANTERN. Our decorative design provides a charming way to add light to your space, while creating a soft and whimsical atmosphere."

The patent-pending invention provides an illuminated way to display plants. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional planters. The design adds a timeless appearance that could spark interest and draw attention to your space. The invention features an eye-catching and beautiful design that is easy to display indoors and outside so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

