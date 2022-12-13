Mortgage Broker Icon Joins UMortgage to Usher in a Better Future for Loan Officers

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage, one of the fastest-growing mortgage companies in the country, is expanding its leadership team with a position focused on the growth and development of UMortgage's Loan Originators. UMortgage welcomes Todd Bitter as Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

Bitter has earned a reputation as an icon within the mortgage broker community for championing the broker channel and building his own business from the ground up to become one of the nation's top-producing purchase-focused loan originators. His success within this industry and continued dedication to lifting those around him have been reciprocated throughout the housing industry. In 2022, he was named an inaugural Hall of AIME inductee. He's shown continued expertise in client acquisition and retention as the #1 purchase originator within the broker channel in Arizona and has been recognized by United Wholesale Mortgage as a top-10 broker nationally in purchase originations from 2015 to 2021. Bitter is a member of the Founders Club for BACPAC, where he continues to advocate for independent loan originators in Washington D.C.

Bitter plans to continue this advocacy with his efforts at UMortgage, which was founded as a platform for loan originators aiming to create life-changing opportunities through homeownership for their clients. In joining UMortgage, Bitter plans to continue his initiative in building up the broker channel by becoming an accessible resource for UMortgage's team of loan originators.

"The best place for a consumer to get a mortgage is with a local independent loan originator and the best place for a local independent loan originator to serve their customers is through the UMortgage platform," says Bitter. "I am passionate about helping loan originators get better, build better businesses, and become the best version of themselves."

"Todd is laser-focused on supporting our loan originators to grow their businesses by providing them with the coaching, sales strategies, and systems to achieve sustainable success," said Anthony Casa, UMortgage's CEO. "He is the kind of nonsense leader that loan originators need to win in this challenging market; we are very fortunate to have him joining our team."

UMortgage is an innovative mortgage platform that helps Loan Originators grow their business and create life-changing opportunities through homeownership. Each LO is able to scale with a large portfolio of lenders available at their fingertips, top-of-the-line technology which allows them to work from anywhere, and dedicated Operations support with clear communication through each step of the loan. With LOs licensed nationwide, UMortgage is providing opportunities to create strong communities through financial literacy, support, and advocacy.

