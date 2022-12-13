SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bird Global, Inc. - BRDS

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRDS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Bird and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2022, Bird disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "[o]n November 11, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors . . . , after discussion with management, determined that (i) the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the years then ended, and quarterly periods within those years, included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the [SEC] on March 15, 2022, (ii) its condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022, and for the three months then ended, included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022 and (iii) its condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2022, and for the three and six months then ended, included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022 (collectively, the 'Original Filings', and each such quarterly or annual period covered therein, an 'impacted period'), should no longer be relied upon." Bird further advised that "[t]he determination results from an error identified in connection with the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2022, and the three and nine months then ended, related to its business system configuration that impacted the recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business ('Rides') for which collectability was not probable."

On this news, Bird's stock price fell $0.07 per share, or 15.94%, to close at $0.36 per share on November 14, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP