Siponey Spritz Co.™ Announces Celebrity Investor

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siponey Spritz Co.™ announces today celebrity investor and winner of Netflix's Drink Masters, Lauren "LP" Paylor O'Brien. Paylor O'Brien is the first to gain an immediate equity position outside of the Founders, joining the company as a minority shareholder.

"Today marks a new day for what celebrity in alcohol brand ownership will be defined as."

"Today marks a new day for what celebrity in alcohol brand ownership will be defined as, as we proudly welcome investor Paylor O'Brien," said Amanda Victoria, Co-Founder & CEO of Siponey Spritz Co.™ Victoria continued, "This announcement is more than just financially meaningful for our company, but also another step on our journey to change the way the world drinks with quality ingredients and mission within the booming RTD segment, as well as the cocktail and spirits industry at large. Paylor O'Brien redefines what it means to be a celebrity investor with authenticity that is backed by industry experience, while Siponey Spritz Co.™ continues to redefine the future of canned cocktails."

"Being an informed consumer is a powerful tool," says Paylor O'Brien. "I hope to bring awareness to consumers about the power they have when making a choice to support a product or brand by purchasing it. Siponey Spritz Co.™ does a beautiful job of shedding light on intention brought into developing a product in the RTD category. It supports using quality, sustainable ingredients and has values of environmentalism incorporated into its mission."

About Siponey Spritz Co.™

Siponey Spritz Co.™ makes premium award-winning fizzy and delicious spirits-based cocktails made with real ingredients. They are changing the way the world drinks by putting the planet at the forefront of their business, as the first B Corp certified cocktail company. Siponey Spritz Co.™ is Latina-founded by cocktail industry veteran Amanda Victoria and her partner, horticulturist and business operations expert, Joey Mintz. Siponey Spritz Co.™ is proudly Latina, Afro-Latina, and Jewish-owned. Siponey Spritz Co.™ commits 2% of revenues annually to non-profit environmental organizations around the world and is dedicated to saving honeybees, one can at a time.

