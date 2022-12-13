Treasury Prime Named "Best Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform" by Tearsheet for Second Year in a Row

Company was recognized for "defining embedded finance" at Tearsheet's Embedded Awards 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking company, today announced it won "Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform" in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2022 at the publication's The Big Bank Theory Conference. This marks the second year in a row Treasury Prime has received this award.

Treasury Prime was recognized by Tearsheet for its innovative thinking, consumer value and results related to key performance indicators (KPIs). Among many differentiators noted in its submission, Treasury Prime highlighted its industry-leading bank network – totalling 16 financial institutions nationwide – as well as its ability to get clients up and running in just a matter of weeks. Through Treasury Prime's APIs, small-, mid- and enterprise-sized businesses can easily integrate with banks and offer new services and bring in new revenue streams.

"The nature of banking and what constitutes a financial institution is rapidly changing. To be recognized for being on the leading edge of this market is an honor and proof that we're doing the right things at Treasury Prime to deliver solutions for the changing banking landscape. Of course, to win it for the two years' running is even greater validation and really a testament to our team and all their exceptional work," said Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO of Treasury Prime.

This win caps off an eventful second half of 2022 for Treasury Prime. During this time, the company announced a series of partnerships to broaden its bank network to 16, with the addition of First Internet Bank, Bangor Savings Bank and FirstBank. In September, the company also announced acceptance into Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program, meaning that all banks on the Jack Henry core are able to adopt Treasury Prime's technology and immediately offer embedded finance to their fintechs and enterprise clients. And in late November, the company announced a partnership with Plaid to deliver seamless integration between Treasury Prime customers and fintechs available on Plaid marketplace.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables fintechs, banks and corporate partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to extend their boundaries, helping to grow topline revenue and lower the cost of deposits. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022 and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

