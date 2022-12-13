Virtual Tables Elevates Digital Autograph Experience with Autographed Videos

The event solution company announces new feature that builds on its flagship offering DigiSign by allowing talent partners to autograph a 10-second video clip

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Tables , an event solutions company, has just launched its newest fan experience feature, Autographed Videos. The new feature enables talent of any industry to sign a personalized autograph in real-time over a 10-second video clip, during a live DigiSign autograph session.

This feature was created with the intention to contribute new tools for talent of all levels in the creator economy. With Autographed Videos, talent can now connect more deeply with their fans, create priceless memories, and customize a one-of-a-kind authenticated digital collectible that is uniquely positioned for the modern world's sharing-led digital platforms. Autographed Videos also builds off the core messaging of DigiSign by allowing fan bases worldwide the ability to have access to and meet their favorite athlete or celebrity regardless of geographic location or limitation.

"This is the next step in DigiSign's ever-evolving engagement opportunities," said Courtney Jeffries, CEO of Virtual Tables. "We aim to ensure that all in-person fan experiences are available as compelling virtual experiences that are unique and unforgettable for fan bases worldwide. Autographed Videos are the next generation of fan keepsakes, capturing a full highlight, not just a moment in time."

Where the entertainment industry has previously only made physical items available for a fan's keepsake, Virtual Tables via DigiSign provides innovative technology to celebrities, brands, and teams that open the opportunity to create more meaningful memories. This will assist in driving brand affinity, revenue opportunities, and data collection campaigns through a live signature experience.

Organizations have partnered with Virtual Tables across 30+ countries to utilize their DigiSign feature, including Dorilton Motor Sports, the parent company of Formula 1 team, Williams Racing, the Connecticut Sun WNBA team, the Athletes Unlimited sports league, Broadway Theater's rewards program Audience Rewards, Author Myisha T Hill, Founder of Check Your Privilege, among others.

About Virtual Tables

Virtual Tables is a virtual events solutions company imagined and built from a producer's point of view to ensure the most seamless and elevated experience for a complete virtual event. By leveraging offerings such as its DigiSign platform, Virtual Tables ensures that remote gatherings remain intimate and revenue streams remain uninterrupted. What started as an industry solution for remote life has staked its claim in the evolution of events as a true staple, a crucial core element to executing a complete event strategy.

