Expedite All Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Inaugural award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedite All , the tech-enabled innovator disrupting the small vehicle expedite and dedicated shipping industry, has been named by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a recipient of the inaugural Top Tech Startup Award. The Top Tech Startup Awards spotlight top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

Expedite All Primary Logo (PRNewswire)

Expedite All was recognized for its proprietary Truck Map and Freight Rate Calculator, which empowers shippers to easily access its extensive network of trusted small vehicle carriers. Through Expedite All, shippers gain on-demand access to thousands of sprinter vans, cargo vans, straight trucks, and box trucks that can haul shipments of up to 14 pallets for local, regional, or coast-to-coast deliveries at rates up to 10% lower than traditional providers.

Expedite All's map-based user interface provides shippers with real-time visibility to available vehicles, making finding and booking the right vehicle fast and easy. Expedite All's Freight Rate Calculator uses proprietary algorithms to allow shippers to quickly get an estimated rate quote without having to call and compare rates from multiple expedite providers. Whether looking to expedite dry goods such as auto and manufacturing parts or reefer goods like pharmaceutical products, non-hazmat chemicals, and adhesives, ingredients, perishables, including flowers, meat, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and juices, Expedite All is effectively providing shippers with a new option that can be added to their transportation mix.

"On behalf of the entire Expedite All team, I am honored to accept the Top Tech Startup Award," said Alex Winston, president of Expedite All. "This recognition is a testament to the vision of our hardworking team, the small vehicle carriers that have joined our fast-growing network, and the shippers that have entrusted us to provide them with a highly efficient, lower cost, and more sustainable transportation solution."

"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."

This year's winners play in a variety of different market sectors; however, AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bring in $1 million to $20 million plus in revenue per year.

Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Expedite All

Expedite All is an emerging industry disruptor, leveraging proprietary Truck Map and Freight Rate Calculator technology and a network of more than 1,000 trusted small vehicle carriers to offer shippers a new transportation option: short- to long-haul expedite and dedicated services at rates up to 10% lower than traditional expedite. Expedite All is a faster, less costly, and more sustainable transportation solution. To learn more, visit www.expediteall.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Nick Fryer

FINN Partners

nick.fryer@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Expedite All