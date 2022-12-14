Jacobs Wins Naval Surface Warfare Center Underwater Launch Test Capability Project

New state-of-the-art facility will support US Navy's principal research, development, test and evaluation activities

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded the Underwater Launch Test Capability (ULTC) services contract with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), located in Crane, Indiana.

Through the $99.8 million contract, Jacobs will provide integration and activation of special test equipment, verification and commissioning services of this test facility, and support launch test operations and sustainment in collaboration with NSWC Crane.

"With Jacobs' global experience designing, delivering, operating and maintaining world-class test facilities, we are poised to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center's mission by providing technical engineering solutions and total lifecycle leadership for systems that protect and enable the warfighter," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Advanced Engineering, Research and Operations Mark Walter. "This new contract expands our relationship with NSWC Crane, building on our proven performance supporting the center since 2019."

The ULTC services contract establishes interoperability between several hardware and software elements which were previously delivered under separate contracts, including: the facility, launch reaction stand, arrestment system, crossflow simulator, support equipment, test vehicles, and the control and data acquisition system. Following site activation, Jacobs will support test operations and site sustainment throughout the life of the contract.

