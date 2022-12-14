Living Security Partners with GuidePoint Security to Bring Leading Human Risk Management Solutions to a Broader Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security , the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced a strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security, a leading value-added reseller (VAR) enabling organizations to make smarter cybersecurity decisions and minimize their risk exposure. The collaboration will deliver Living Security's industry-leading Human Risk Management solutions and security awareness training to even more organizations within GuidePoint Security's ecosystem.

Cybersecurity incidents continue to increase daily and a vast majority of those incidents can be linked back to human action. Living Security empowers security leaders with a data-centric approach to identify the most vulnerable segments within their workforce so they can best mitigate human risk exposure, manage contribution to overall risk over time, and change behavior within their organizations.

"We're continuing to broaden our channel partner program and are excited to join forces with GuidePoint Security. With Living Security's Human Risk Management platform, we are providing security leaders the ability to analyze and correlate data in a way they have never been able to do before, assessing human behaviors within their organizations to actively minimize human risk exposure," said Drew Rose, CSO and co-founder of Living Security.

"Human Risk Management represents a revolution in how enterprises can identify, respond to, and report on behavior-driven risk within their organizations," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "Our vision is to help all organizations focus on the next frontier in cybersecurity, the human factor, and this new partnership with GuidePoint Security will allow us to bring our solutions to even more organizations looking to move the needle of risk and thrive in this new connected age."

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions, and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint's unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

