PSE&G: Two First Place J.D. Power Rankings in 2022

Customers ranked PSE&G First in the East among Large Utilities for Both Gas and Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studies according to the J.D. Power 2022 Studies

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSE&G has been recognized again for delivering award-winning customer satisfaction. As New Jersey's largest combination utility, PSE&G provides electric service for 2.3 million customers and natural gas service for 1.9 million customers. PSE&G is the first combination utility to ever receive the highest customer satisfaction ranking by both its natural gas and electric customers in the same year among the large utilities in the east. As compared to the utilities that were measured in the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studysm and J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studysm.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Long Island. (PRNewswire)

"PSE&G is honored to again be recognized by our customers for our commitment to meeting and exceeding their expectations," said Kim Hanemann, president and chief operating officer for PSE&G. "This special distinction from both our electric and natural gas residential customers further demonstrates our customers value our efforts. We are extremely proud of all of our employees. Every single PSE&G associate has played a part in helping to receive this distinct honor."

The J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study examines customer satisfaction across six factors: billing and payment, price, safety and reliability, corporate citizenship, communications and customer care. The J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study examines customer satisfaction across six factors: billing and payment, price, power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship, communications and customer care.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all our PSE&G employees who are living our commitment to creating a truly customer centric experience," said David Johnson, vice president Customer Care and chief customer officer for PSE&G. "This research has been instrumental in helping our team identify what our customers want from their utility and how we can best put their needs at the center of all we do."

Additional First Place Recognitions

The J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study compared 17 large utilities in the East and PSE&G swept all six study factors with first place rankings in each category.

In addition to the #1 overall ranking among comparable natural gas and electric utilities in the studies, PSE&G achieved the top spot in the billing and payment category for both studies.

PSE&G works hard to keep bills as low as possible and offers special programs, tips and tools to help customers reduce their energy use and manage their monthly bills. Over the past two years, through PSE&G's Clean Energy Future programs, a number of customers have participated in the no- or low-cost home energy assessments or received rebates on a variety of energy efficiency products.

Customer Communication

PSE&G's is committed to offer a customer centric experience by prioritizing effective customer communication. PSE&G has created a customer experience which offers multiple ways for the customer to conduct business with the utility, while also consistently and proactively communicating information to customers about information that customers value.

"Utility companies that communicate pricing programs, ways to save and usage awareness tend to have higher satisfaction. Effective communication is only part of the equation. We also see an increase in customers contacting their utility and the majority are using digital channels which are highly satisfying," said Mark Spalinger, director of utilities intelligence at J.D. Power.

The 2022 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 102,879 online interviews conducted from January 2022 through November 2022 among residential customers of the 145 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 105 million households.

For more information about the J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/utilities/electric-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study

The 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 57,239 online interviews conducted from January 2022 through October 2022 among residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 64.6 million households.

For more information about the J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-gas-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G is the 2022 Edison Award recipient from the Edison Electric Institute. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 21 consecutive years. PSE&G received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® "Partner of the Year" award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category, and is a 2021 Customer Champion and Most Trusted Brand as named by Escalent. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PSE&G