RAYMOND AND ITS SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT CENTERS GIVE BACK TO NORTH AMERICAN COMMUNITIES IN 2022

From setting world records to monetary donations and volunteer opportunities, Raymond's network continues to support communities in its centennial

GREENE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, The Raymond Corporation and its network of Solutions and Support Centers have been continuing to support communities across North America. For 100 years, Raymond's recipe for success has included prioritizing fundamental company values — including respect for people and innovation — which fuel the company and its associates to go above and beyond for local communities.

"Supporting our community has always been an important part of Raymond's pledge to giving back," said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president at The Raymond Corporation. "A momentous example of that began in 1965, when George Raymond Sr. and George Raymond Jr. began the Raymond Foundation to help support the local community surrounding Raymond's headquarters. The Raymond Corporation continues that tradition and funds numerous projects annually to support the greater community."

Every year, The Raymond Corporation's locations in Greene and Syracuse, New York, Lebanon, Indiana, and Muscatine, Iowa, support over 100 nonprofit and educational organizations with monetary contributions, forklift donations and voluntary participation. In addition, Raymond strongly supports education by collaborating with high schools, trade schools, colleges and universities on a number of programs, as well as providing students with facility tours, mentoring and a cooperative program.

Raymond was able to continue its virtual National Manufacturing Day event, inviting students from across North America to attend the event remotely. The event celebrated Raymond's 100-year history of innovation and helped to encourage attendees to build skills for a future in the innovative manufacturing industry through a virtual facility tour, technology showcases, associate testimonials and technician spotlights.

"At Raymond, giving back is at the core of our company values, and we thank our employees, who are an integral part in helping us live out this mission," said Michael Field, president and CEO at The Raymond Corporation. "As we continue to celebrate our 100th anniversary, we are grateful for the members of our network across the country, who continually work to give back to local organizations to strengthen our communities."

Here are some distinctive examples of ways Raymond's authorized Solutions and Support Centers gave to communities across North America in 2022:

