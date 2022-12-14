Spirit Airlines to Connect Charleston's Charm with 3 Major Metro Areas Along the East Coast

Nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Newark & Philadelphia begins in April 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) bright yellow planes will soon soar over the scenic streets of Charleston, South Carolina. The airline today announced the addition of Charleston International Airport (CHS) to its route map with daily, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR) and Philadelphia (PHL) starting in April 2023.

"We're excited to connect the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina, with three of the biggest metro areas on the East Coast," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Spirit's affordable fares and convenient, nonstop flights allow Guests to travel more often to visit friends and loved ones, and explore Charleston's attractions, coastline and world-class restaurants."

The new service will offer CHS travelers easier and more affordable access to the Northeast, and Guests traveling from CHS will also gain international connection opportunities through Fort Lauderdale, which is home to one of Spirit's largest operations and its primary gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Spirit Airlines Routes at Charleston (CHS): Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily April 5, 2023 Newark (EWR) Daily April 5, 2023 Philadelphia (PHL) Daily April 5, 2023

"We are grateful for Spirit's commitment and investment in our community and the Charleston International Airport," said Elliott Summey, airport executive director and CEO. "Spirit's low fares and affordable flights provide more options for travelers to take a vacation here in Charleston, or for local residents to visit family and friends in three major cities any day of the week."

"The new partnership with Spirit is a major achievement for our community and further illustrates the strength and desirability of the Charleston region," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and Chair of the Aviation Authority. "The Northeast and Florida have consistently been top areas of origin for visitors to the Lowcountry. Additional daily options for Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, and New York area residents to conveniently enjoy our region's unparalleled attributes increase our travel industry's competitiveness and economic impact. Simultaneously, an additional carrier and new nonstop routes are important benefits for Charleston area locals who can now more affordably and easily connect with friends and family in these markets."

Spirit is no stranger to South Carolina's southern hospitality. The airline has delivered More Go to Guests in Myrtle Beach (MYR) for more than 25 years.

Introductory Fare

Guests in Charleston, Newark and Fort Lauderdale can enjoy an introductory fare starting at $49 one-way for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays only. Guests traveling between Charleston and Philadelphia can enjoy an introductory fare starting at $39 for one-way travel. Must be purchased 14 days in advance to be eligible.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 33 more brand new planes projected for delivery in 2023.

A recently announced cabin enhancement with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 for its efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Come save with us at spirit.com .

