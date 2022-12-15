AllGear Digital Launches Corporate Rebranding, Announces $40M Financing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lola Digital Media today announced a corporate rebranding and name change to AllGear Digital. The company, founded in 2018, owns and operates a network of media sites including GearJunkie, Switchback Travel, Bikerumor, and other top brands.

The news comes on the heels of a $40 million financing led by Bardin Hill Investment Partners managed funds and multiple recent acquisitions. A new corporate site, AllGearDigital.com , and new brand identity go live today.

Eric Phung, Co-Founder and CEO, explained the initiative as a move toward establishing AllGear Digital as a leading publisher of gear reviews and content for active-lifestyle and the outdoors.

"Our brands have a rich history of domain expertise, best-in-class content, and unbiased product reviews," Phung said. "Millions of readers trust the AllGear Digital properties for daily news, trends coverage, and a sharp eye on the latest gear."

The financing was raised for organic growth initiatives and to bring additional publishers that share the AllGear Digital vision onto the platform.

"This is an opportunity for our group to double-down and reach significant scale," Phung said.

The latest media acquisitions include The Inertia and WildSnow , both popular enthusiast sites covering the surf and ski categories, respectively.

Founded in 2010, The Inertia reaches millions of readers and is a premier media brand with contributors like Kelly Slater, Gerry Lopez, Rob Machado, and other luminaries of surf. WildSnow, founded in Colorado by author and legendary ski-mountaineer Lou Dawson, is a top resource for backcountry skiers around the world.

AllGear Digital sites span fitness, automotive, cycling, running, surfing, and the outdoors. In full, the network includes GearJunkie, Switchback Travel, Bikerumor, iRunFar, ExplorersWeb, The Inertia, and Wildsnow. It has an audience of more than 60 million readers.

Beyond editorial, an in-house brand studio facilitates custom content projects for many leading brands. The company operates multiple podcasts and is adding to its video-production staff for 2023.

AllGear Digital is based in Los Angeles, with offices in Denver and Minneapolis.

ABOUT ALLGEAR DIGITAL

AllGear Digital owns and operates a diverse set of media properties focused on new products, the outdoors, and active-lifestyle pursuits. Our trusted brands include GearJunkie, Switchback Travel, The Inertia, Bikerumor, ExplorersWeb, iRunFar, and WildSnow.

