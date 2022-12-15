Announcing the 2023 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium: Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World

Registration now open for the nation's premier CIO conference, May 15-16, 2023; very early bird registration by December 31 offers significant savings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is pleased to announce the 20th anniversary edition of the nation's premier CIO conference. Global CIOs are invited to learn, network and attend the in-person event, which will explore the theme: Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World, and will be held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 15-16, 2023.

Registration is now open for the 2023 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. Very Early Bird pricing of $795.00, (a $400 savings over the General Admission price), is available from now through December 31, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. EST. Those who register between January 1 - February 15, 2023 will receive the Early Bird rate of $995.00, representing a 33 percent savings. General admission pricing of $1,195.00 begins February 15, 2023.

Very Early Bird pricing is also available for a number of additional attendee levels including, new this year, CIO Practitioners ($395.00); as well as Government and Academic ($595.00); and MIT Alumni ($595.00). Full-Time MIT Student tickets are $195.00. Every in-person ticket purchase also includes access to the Symposium livestream.

Driven by an engaging agenda, the Symposium brings together hundreds of CIOs, CDOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators, practicing peers, IT partners, and MIT academic thought leaders from across the globe. In attendance this year will be CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, CISOs and senior executives from companies including CarMax, Liberty Mutual, Equifax, McDermott, Melissa & Doug, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Mathematica, Steward Health Care, and many more. The annual event offers interactive learning and thought-provoking discourse on the future of technology, best practices, and business that is not available anywhere else, and features presentations, panels, networking and a closing reception all taking place on Tuesday, May 16, as well as:

The CIO Leadership Award, which honors executives who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT during the CIO Leadership Award Dinner held on Monday, May 15.

The Innovation Showcase, which highlights 10 outstanding early-stage companies with cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to Enterprise IT.

The Online Community, which allows attendees to nurture long-lasting and valuable collaborations that will help in building your enterprise to meet tomorrow's challenges.

"As we begin the 20th annual Symposium season, we are pleased to again bring CIOs and other senior IT business executives from around the world together, in-person and virtually, to explore how leading-edge academic research and innovative technologies can help address the practical challenges they are facing in today's volatile business environment and economy," said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "We invite you to join us!"

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives. CIOs, CDOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com , and engage with the Symposium on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in a press credential should contact Erin Vadala, President, Warner Communications, at erin@warnerpr.com or 978-468-3076.

