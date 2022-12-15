DeepIntent Audience Marketplace Named by PM360 as One of the Most Innovative Products of 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has named DeepIntent's Audience Marketplace as one of the most innovative products of 2022.

Launched in September 2021 , Audience Marketplace remains the industry's only healthcare-specific data marketplace with ready-to-activate and custom audience segments powered by a variety of medical and pharmacy claims, lab, contextual, and wellness data providers. Segments are directly integrated into DeepIntent's demand side platform for immediate activation, with the ability to optimize campaigns in real-time toward audience quality and script lift using DeepIntent's patented optimization engine DeepIntent Outcomes™.

Since its launch, over two dozen pharma brands and agencies have adopted Audience Marketplace. Additionally, DeepIntent has continued to add HIPAA and NAI-compliant HCP and patient audience segments curated by leading health data providers and publishers, including ShareThis, HealthLink Dimensions, Health Union, Redi-Data, Fluent, and more.

"We launched Audience Marketplace with the vision of providing healthcare marketers the ability to plan, explore, and onboard HCP and patient audiences, all within a single platform," said Jen Werther, Chief Strategy Officer at DeepIntent. "With exclusive data partnerships and its ease of use, Audience Marketplace has grown significantly over the past year, speaking to its value. To have that recognized with an Innovation Award is an incredible honor."

This latest distinction marks the fourth consecutive year that a DeepIntent service or product has been recognized in PM360's annual innovations issue, including DeepIntent Outcomes in 2021 , Patient Modeled Audiences in 2020 , and HCP Planner in 2019.

This issue serves as a guide to the year's most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies from within the healthcare and life sciences industries. In addition, the comprehensive overview of the year's most innovative achievements in these six categories helps other companies in the industry find potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.

"Our goal for this year's edition of our annual Innovations Issue was to highlight those in our industry who continue to think big as we emerge from the impact of the pandemic," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "Each of this year's selections fulfills that goal by delivering big ideas that are resulting in exciting developments across the industry, which can include new therapies, healthcare technology, marketing solutions, clinical trial programs, methods to boost adherence, and much more."

PM360 received hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial staff of PM360 evaluated each submission and selected their picks for the most innovative, regardless of category. Ultimately, 46 total innovations were featured in the issue. Within the Product category, a total of 16 products were featured.

All of this year's selections can be found at: https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2022-innovators .

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance. It enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision-makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

