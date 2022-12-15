Diebold Nixdorf Brings Retail Innovation to NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show

Highlighting open, modular solutions and concepts that enable retailers to deliver relevant journeys for today's retail environment

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in designing, enabling and operating relevant retail consumer and staff journeys, is pleased to announce its participation in NRF 2023, the leading retail industry show hosted by the National Retail Federation. The core solutions featured at booth #3221 from January 15-17 at the Javits Center in New York City help retailers address current challenges across various retail segments, such as the need for better consumer and staff experiences, store efficiency optimization or reduction of total cost of ownership for in-store technology.

Diebold Nixdorf reduces friction with AI-based Fresh Produce Recognition (PRNewswire)

Diebold Nixdorf will introduce innovative solutions designed to help retailers improve checkout concepts and operational processes while reducing friction points for consumers, such as:

The newest DN Series™ EASY , setting a new benchmark in modular self-service solutions in grocery, general merchandizing, fuel and convenience, fashion and hospitality environments and demonstrating the market-leading flexibility offered to retailers

Vynamic ® Smart Vision, a powerful AI platform, supporting retailers' ability to reduce various checkout friction points and speed up consumer and staff journeys

Vynamic ® Retail Platform cloud software for retail and its segment-specific software portfolio, featuring the new pre-configured checkout software solution for grocery retailers cloud software for retail and its segment-specific software portfolio, featuring the new pre-configured checkout software solution for grocery retailers

A strong software partner ecosystem, creating new levels of shopping experiences for customers

Managed Mobility Services to create advanced mobile journeys that meet the needs of today's mobile shoppers and enabling staff to create better in-store shopping experiences

Best-in-class service availability concepts that keep system uptime high and customers satisfied

Future-proof, all-in-one and modular retail POS systems, delivering market-leading performance, design and functionality and lowering total cost of ownership

Ilhami Cantadurucu, recently appointed executive vice president, Global Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are excited to be back at Retail's Big Show to present our complete line of market-leading solutions. The best-in-class modularity, openness and availability of our technology enables retailers to create the best experience for shoppers and staff. Our core portfolio is well positioned for clients across all geographies and retail segments, and we look forward to many engaging interactions and conversations during the event."

Arvin Jawa, vice president of Global Retail Strategy and Marketing, regional vice president of Americas Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Today's retailers are willing to create the relevant journeys that best match the needs of their customers. They also know today's requirements can quickly change tomorrow. That is why innovative retailers need flexible solutions that are easy to adapt and able to grow with their business. When developing our solutions, we always look at the shopping process holistically – meaning every single step, touchpoint and potential friction point of a specific journey – in order to make it better. As a result, we not only help retailers create enjoyable and memorable shopping experiences for consumers, but we also help retailers liberate their store associates and enable them to add more value – increasing efficiency of operational processes and overall return of investment for retailers."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information

