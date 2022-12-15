InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shield for Vehicle Rims (ALL-2855)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I wanted to create a simple tool to keep residue off the outer rims when polishing the tires," said an inventor, from Newnan, Ga., "so I invented the WHEEL SHIELD. My design could speed up the tire shining process."

The invention provides an effective way to cover a vehicle's rims when polishing the tires with a dressing solution. In doing so, it prevents accidental overspray and streaking. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could improve tire polishing capabilities. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, dealerships, car enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2855, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

