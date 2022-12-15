Windsor Communities Ranked Top 3 Property Management Companies of the Year and Top Multifamily Property Owners by Multi-Housing News

ATLANTA , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Communities announced today that it has placed in the top three ranking for both Property Management Companies of the Year and in the 2022 Top Multifamily Property Owners Survey by Multi-Housing News (MHN).

GID Logo (PRNewsfoto/GID Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

With $29.7 MM in total portfolio value across 51,000 luxury and market-rate units across the U.S. as of December 2022, Windsor earned the top three placement in the association's Top Multifamily Property Owners Survey, an annual ranking representing a broad range of market-rate and affordable asset categories.[i]

Windsor Communities was also recognized in the top three Property Management Companies of the Year as part of MHN's 2022 Annual Excellence Awards, a program that recognizes the multifamily industry's most noteworthy people, companies, and properties.[ii] The winners were recognized by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines at MHN's awards ceremony in New York City on December 1.

The top recognitions come after the company's myriad of achievements this past year, attaining new levels of excellence in customer service:

#1 Ranking in the Kingsley Excellence Awards Program. [iii]

#3 top managers spot in the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NHMC) Top 50 List based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA ® ) score. [iv]

Integrating innovative technology to improve the customer experience.

Reaching new benchmarks in the company's ESG program, earning top recognition from industry leaders, including GRESB, PREA, and the Institute for Market Transformation.

"To be recognized by our peers is a true honor and a great accomplishment for our outstanding team," says Tom Sloan, President of Windsor Property Management. "At Windsor, we are driven by our company culture and strive to exceed the expectations of both our residents and our stakeholders. These recognitions together demonstrate our commitment to providing top-notch customer service while growing the company's overall footprint."

Windsor Communities is the wholly-owned in-house property management company of GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes. With over 800 associates across five regional offices, Windsor manages over 140 communities in 30 different markets. To learn more, visit www.windsorcommunities.com.

About GID/ Windsor Communities :

GID, a vertically integrated real estate company, owns and operates over 51,000 multifamily units across the United States. The company's operating platform provides a broad scope of knowledge and experience in managing, operating and investing in multifamily properties. Windsor Communities, the firm's in-house property management arm. Windsor Communities has achieved a long-standing reputation in the property management industry and is continuously recognized for its customer service, established and successful ESG standards, cutting-edge technology, notable marketing, and outstanding maintenance services.

[i] The 2022 Multi-Housing News Top Owners ranking utilized self-reported data for all firms. The ranking results from a proprietary formula based on a variety of factors determined by MHN. Ranking as of November 2022.

[ii] The MHN Excellence Awards are judged by a panelist of industry professionals identified by Multi-Housing News. GID paid an application fee as part of the submission. Ranking as of December 2022.

[iii]. The Kingsley Index is a comprehensive performance benchmarking database that is the industry standard for measuring resident satisfaction and operational effectiveness. GID pays a service fee to Kingsley for our ongoing survey program. Ranking as of YE21

[iv] Reputation Assessment (ORA) score has been developed by J Turner Research and is the multifamily industry standard for measuring and benchmarking a property's online reputation. GID pays J Turner for their service of monitoring and responding to online reviews. Ranking as of 4/2022

