ALPHA FOODS ISSUES A PRODUCT RECALL DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK IN MEATLESS BURRITOS & BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods, is voluntarily recalling its Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos due to traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein), that may pose a health risk for those with milk allergies.
The Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos were distributed nationally throughout retail stores and shipped directly to consumers who purchased our products online.
Alpha Foods Meatless Burritos and Breakfast Sandwiches with the following lot codes, located on the back of the product, are being voluntarily recalled:
Product Description
Lot Number
UPC
Expiration Date
855099007948
5/28/2024
6/20/2024
810070350093
9/21/2024
Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich
810070350109
6/28/2024
7/7/2024
855099007047
3/15/2024
4/13/2024
4/19/2024
855099007733
8/11/2024
10/15/2024
11/2/2024
855099007023
7/28/2024
10/18/2024
9/23/2024
855099007016
4/14/2024
855099007764
2/24/2024
To date, there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions as a result of this recall.
This recall was initiated after it was discovered, that the products containing traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein) were distributed in retail stores and delivered directly to consumers who purchased our products online. Subsequent investigation indicates that the contamination is likely to have occurred during the production of our products.
Consumers who have purchased our products with the identified lot numbers above, should not consume the products. Return the product to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Alpha Foods via email at customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.
