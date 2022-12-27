CertaPro Painters® Raises Over $150k for Breast Cancer Research

North American painting franchise surpasses fundraising goal and could help fund over 3,000 hours of life-saving research

AUDUBON, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaPro Painters® surpassed its goal for its fourth annual Paint it Pink campaign, raising $152,980 for breast cancer research. This money will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) and could help fund over 3,000 hours of life-saving research for breast cancer or enroll 61 patients into clinical trials.

CertaPro Painters® (PRNewswire)

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, 153 participating franchisees throughout the U.S. and Canada donated a portion of every painting project to the Paint it Pink campaign. In previous years, the set donation amount was $10 per project, but this year, franchisees could choose whether to donate $10, $15, or $20. With this generosity, CertaPro Painters® was able to surpass its initial goal of $120k and increase the funds raised last year by $33k.

"Four years ago, one of our franchisees came to me and told me his wife passed away from breast cancer and wanted to see how our organization could help spread awareness and support the cause," said Mike Stone, President and CEO of CertaPro Painters®. "When I realized how many women — and men — are affected by the disease each year, and how it has affected my personal life too, I knew it was the right thing to do. Working with these organizations aligns with our core values and paying it forward. It's an honor to be involved in such a worthy cause and to watch our franchisees and customers rally around it."

In addition to donating a percentage of each painting project to the BCRF and BCSC, CertaPro Painters® gave its training facility, also known as CertaCity, a Paint it Pink makeover. Team members painted the facility's exterior walls pink, including a breast cancer ribbon and the campaign's name. Many team members also shared personal stories about how breast cancer has affected their families.

BCRF is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. and the largest private funder of breast cancer research — and metastatic breast cancer research — globally. BCSC is a Canadian non-profit charity that raises money to fund patient-focused research for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of breast cancer.

Learn more about CertaPro Painters® .

About CertaPro Painters®

CertaPro Painters®, North America's Most Referred Painting Company®, was founded in 1992. Specializing in providing commercial and residential services, through more than 370 independently owned and operated franchises, its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. For more information on CertaPro Painters®, visit https://certapro.com/ .

CertaPro Painters® team members paint training facility CertaCity pink for its annual Paint It Pink campaign. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CertaPro Painters®