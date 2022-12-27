CLEARWATER MARINE AQUARIUM LAUNCHES NEW AUDIO TOUR, SPONSORED BY BAYCARE

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces the launch of a new audio tour for guests to immerse themselves in CMA's marine life conservation efforts and learn more about the rescued marine animals in their care.

The self-guided tour is offered free for guests and has 26 curated stops which are marked throughout the facility. Guests also have the option to select a children's or adult version, sponsored by BayCare, while a limited supply of braille devices and headsets for individuals with hearing impairments are also available.

"With these tours, we are hoping to provide guests with another fun way to engage with the unique rescue stories of the animals under our care and the work we do outside the four walls to conserve and protect all marine life," said Lisa Oliver, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Chief Operating Officer. "We're especially thankful for the support of BayCare allowing us to share these stories as we close out our 50th anniversary and start looking to our next 50 years dedicated to marine life rescue and conservation."

"We're proud to support the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and its efforts to preserve our precious environment," said Lou Galdieri, Co-Chief Operating Officer of BayCare, a not-for-profit health system that includes Morton Plant Hospital, which is located on the Clearwater waterfront. "A healthy community includes good neighbors working together to support each other. We are inspired by the aquarium's commitment to animal care and advocacy for the health of marine life in the Tampa Bay area and are glad we can help educate the public about this mission through the sponsorship of audio tours."

As a nod to their history, Clearwater Marine Science Center founder Mary McCormack leads the kids tour as "Eco-Ranger Mary." In 1972, McCormack incorporated the small not-for-profit as an educational facility, focused on teaching children and adults about the world of the sea around us. Her vision continues today within Clearwater Marine Aquarium's mission.

Production duo Caroline Figuel and Danny Jones worked with CMA staff to create the tour content and even an exclusive theme song, "If We All Pitch In," for the children's version. Figuel and Jones have created music for Disney and produced audio tours for Ripley's Aquarium, Pearl Harbor's USS Bowfin and Pacific Submarine Fleet Museum, Biltmore Estate, and Stone Mountain Park, to name a few.

Tour Mate in Canada provides the rental equipment which includes the tour wands. CMA has 500 devices onsite to serve guests.

