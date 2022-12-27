InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Football Video Games (CNC-507)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new product to enhance football video game play by allowing gamers to select offensive or defensive plays in private," said an inventor, from Raeford, N.C., "so I invented the PLAY CALL SCREEN. My design prevents an opponent from seeing the selection on a television or monitor."

The invention increases privacy and stealth in play calling when playing football video games. In doing so, it eliminates the need for calls to be displayed on the main screen. As a result, it could make playing football video games more challenging and competitive and it enhances fun and entertainment. The invention features a compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy playing football video games.

