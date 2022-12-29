MedWand™ Solutions to take Attendees on a Digital Health Journey at CES 2023 with Interactive Pods, 'MedTalk' Presentations, Custom Video Game & More

Experience the Future of Healthcare with MedWand Solutions in the North Hall of Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #8725, Jan 5th-8th

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way in delivering digital healthcare technologies for clinicians and patients, MedWand Solutions is busily preparing for the company's most innovative trade show display to date for the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest technology trade show, January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

A 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree, MedWand will showcase the latest developments of its award-winning, US FDA 510(k)* cleared device and software platform by transporting attendees to different physical locations via interactive telemedicine pods, live remote examinations, and educational presentations daily - from their 2,500 square foot booth located in North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"CES is the largest and most anticipated event in the tech space, and we are excited to reveal the latest developments in MedWand capabilities and our integration into the broader medical ecosystem at this year's show," shared Robert Rose, MedWand President & CEO. "As a company dedicated to advancing the future of digital healthcare, we are honored to invite CES attendees to explore how MedWand can help enhance practices, lower costs, improve health equity, and save lives."

MedWand's cutting-edge and interactive booth will be filled with the latest tech, robots, and installations. Attendees are sure to line up to experience the four massive, interactive pods taking individuals on a journey to different remote locations. Surrounded by three giant screen TVs with a MedWand device in hand, attendees can find themselves in distant locations like on board a ship, or in a nursing home, to experience how MedWand can truly deliver clinical care from anywhere.

A presentation stage located at the center of the booth will include seating for daily 'MedTalk' presentations on current healthcare and digital health trends. 'MedTalks' will be hosted every other hour with different MedWand experts, including MedWand's newest VP of Clinical Quality and Integration, Michael M. Kurliand, MS BSN RN-BC. The MedWand booth will also feature a giant, touchscreen video game custom made for MedWand and debuting for attendees at CES 2023. Attendees can also experience live demos of a remote health exam with a patient located in a different state, and so much more.

On opening Day of CES, Thursday, January 5th at 3:30pm, MedWand will host a press conference at MedWand's presentation stage (Booth #8725) to announce the launch of a ground-breaking technical program developed with the assistance of major collaborating partners. To RSVP for the press conference please contact MedWand's PR Director Tori (Victoria) Elder at Velder@medwand.com.

MedWand's executive team will attend CES 2023 and analysts are invited to schedule a meeting with them to learn more about the company and its products in the Digital Health Sector at booth #8725 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Please contact Ahowa@medwand.com or Velder@medwand.com to schedule a meeting.

When patient care depends on telemedicine, choose MedWand. To schedule a private demonstration or to request a formal product quotation please contact MedWand at www.medwand.com/contact.html. For more information on MedWand visit www.medwand.com .

*Electrocardiogram feature is available in select countries, currently awaiting US FDA 510(k) clearance.

About MedWand Solutions, Inc

MedWand Solutions, Inc. was created by a team of physicians and engineers to transform telemedicine with tools for real-time clinical consultations and examinations regardless of location. The company offers the MedWand FDA 510(k) cleared multi-sensor vitals capture device and companion VirtualCare software platform in a variety of hardware configurations suitable for use in hospitals, primary care clinics, nursing facilities, schools, and workplaces. To learn more visit www.medwand.com .

SOURCE MedWand Solutions, Inc.