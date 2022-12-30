Ring in the New Year with "Pure Flour from Europe"

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pure Flour from Europe" project is managed by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association) and co-funded by the European Union to promote the export of Made in Europe and Made in Italy-certified organic soft wheat flour and organic semolina in Canada and the USA ahead of its presence at the Specialty Food Association's Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, NV, on January 15-17, 2023.

Celebrate the start of 2023 with a special menu of four delightful, creative dishes made with organic soft wheat flour and organic semolina. Perfect for winter entertaining or a quiet night at home, the product provides the highest quality of flavor and proven health benefits, as well as adhering to eco-sustainable practices through an agricultural perspective based on the natural order of the fields throughout the seasons; never using chemical fertilizers or other harmful products.

Each recipe is inspired by highly acclaimed Italian Chef Viviana Marrocoli, a student of the multi-Michelin-starred Igles Corelli, who currently oversees the kitchen of Taverna La Riggiola in Naples, Italy. The organic wheat and organic semolina flours are perfect for all types of cooking and baking, and Chef Viviana's approach follows the dictates of "circular" cooking, which is environmentally conscious and always uses fresh, seasonal ingredients. This philosophy means using all parts of vegetables and animals, from root to stem and nose to tail, to ensure sustainability and genuine respect for the ecosystem.

Buon Appetito!

Salt Cod Tortello Puttanesca with olives and capers from Pantelleria

https://pureflourfromeurope.eu/recipes/salt-cod-tortello-puttanesca-with-olives-and-capers-from-pantelleria/

Serves four

Preparation time: 1 hour

Resting time: 1 hour

For the fresh pasta

Ingredients

3 cups Italian organic 00 soft wheat flour

2/3 cup organic semolina

8 egg yolks

2 whole eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¾ teaspoon salt

Method

Combine the soft wheat flour with the semolina and place on a work surface.

Make a well, put the egg yolks and lightly beaten eggs in the center, along with the olive oil. Work mixture well, until it forms a smooth dough.

Cover with plastic wrap and leave in the refrigerator for one hour.

For the filling

Ingredients

10 ½ ounces soaked and desalted salt cod filet (skin and bones removed)

8 ounces peeled, diced potatoes

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (preferably a delicate one)

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

2 shallots, peeled and chopped

¼ heavy or whipping cream

Parsley to taste

White wine, as needed

For the sauce

Ingredients

1 clove of garlic, lightly crushed

4/5 parsley stems, chopped

1 anchovy, chopped

4-6 tablespoons capers

1 lb datterini tomatoes, chopped, or 14-15 oz canned small tomatoes, plus their juices

1 cup pitted, chopped Gaeta (or other flavorful black olives such as Kalamata) olives

Method for Filling

Poach the cod, reserving the water, which will be used later.

In a tall saucepan, sauté the chopped shallot, then stir in the diced potatoes and steamed cod, cooking together for a minute or two.

Pour in the wine, raise the heat and cook until evaporated, then add the cream and a little of the cooking water. Simmer gently until the potato falls apart and then work everything with a whisk until you get a full-bodied mixture. Finally, add some finely chopped parsley.

Method for the sauce

Sauté the garlic in a skillet with the extra virgin olive oil, when it is golden, remove it and add the parsley stalks, anchovy, capers, and tomatoes and cook for about ten minutes. Add the olives and set aside.

Method for the Tortelli

Take the dough from the fridge and using a rolling pin, roll it into sheets of pasta about 1/16 inch thick.

Cut the dough into circles about 1 1/4-1 ½ inches in diameter.

Place the filling in a piping bag. Wet the edges of each circle then pipe in a tablespoon or more of the filling into the center of each. Top with a second dough circle, also with its edges wet. Press the edges together with your fingers and use a fork press to seal the filling inside.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt, then add the tortelli and cook for about three minutes.

Drain gently, then place the tortelli in the skillet with the sauce. Over medium heat, toss them gently to heat through together, for one minute.

Plate the tortelli and finish with a sprinkling of parsley.

Insalata di Rinforzo 3-Ways

A modern interpretation of the classic Neapolitan Christmas dish of marinated cauliflower and pickled vegetables

https://pureflourfromeurope.eu/recipes/insalata-di-rinforzo-in-three-ways/

Serves four

Preparation time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 medium-sized white cauliflower, cleaned and divided into florets

1 medium-sized purple cauliflower, cleaned and divided into florets

1 medium-sized yellow cauliflower, cleaned and divided into florets

Large pinch of coarse salt, for the cauliflower cooking water, and as needed to season the rest of the dish

Rice vinegar, as needed

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

¾ -1 cup small gherkins in vinegar

2 tablespoons pitted, halved or quartered Gaeta (or another flavorful Mediterranean olive) olives

10 Cetara anchovies (or choose another flavorful anchovy if Cetara is not available)

About 4 cups sunflower oil

3/4-7/8 cups Italian organic 00 soft wheat flour

1/3- ½ up sparkling water

Method

Working separately with each color of cauliflower, bring a large pot of water to a boil, add a pinch of coarse salt and blanch the cauliflower for eight minutes. Blanch in ice baths, drain and set aside.

Puree the white cauliflower florets, seasoning with salt and a little rice vinegar to taste; Leave the purple cauliflower in florets and dress with oil, salt, and vinegar. For the yellow cauliflower, prepare a light batter with flour and sparkling water, then dip the florets in it to coat.

Heat the sunflower oil in a saucepan and once it reaches a temperature of 350F degrees, then fry the battered florets until they are golden-crispy. Drain and place on absorbent paper sheets and set aside.

Arrange the white cauliflower puree in a shallow bowl, and top with the other florets, gherkins, olives, and anchovies, working in a circular shape.

Semolina Crisps with Broccoli Salsa Verde, Anchovies from Cetara, and Gaeta Olives

https://pureflourfromeurope.eu/recipes/semolina-crisps-with-broccoli-salsa-verde-anchovies-from-cetara-and-gaeta-olives/

Serves four

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Resting time: 20 minutes

Crisps

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup fine organic semolina + extra, for rolling

1 large pinch salt

¾ cup warm water, plus a tablespoon or two extras, if needed

Sunflower or peanut oil, for shallow frying—you want to toast the dough, not deep fry it

Method

Combine the semolina and salt in a bowl, then add the water little by little. At first, the mixture will be crumbly, so add more water until you obtain a smooth and homogeneous mixture.

Cover the mixture with plastic wrap and leave it to rest at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Dust the work surface with the extra semolina for rolling, then, place the dough on the board, cover it with a sheet of parchment paper, and, using a rolling pin, roll the dough out. The dough must be very thin, between 1/16 and 1/8 inch.

Cut the dough into circles of about 6 inches in diameter, then cut each circle into 4 wedges.

Put a small amount of oil, 3 – 4 tablespoons - into a 10–12-inch skillet.

Heat to medium-high and add the dough wedges; slightly lower the heat and cook over medium heat to toast.

It should take just a few seconds on each side. Finally, place them on absorbent paper or a wire cooling rack.

Broccoli Salsa Verde

Ingredients

1 large broccoli head, blanched and chopped

2 round vine tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and cut into small cubes

Juice of 1 lime

1 Tropea or other red onion, peeled and chopped finely

Pinch chili pepper flakes, to taste

Extra virgin olive oil, to taste

Salt, to taste

4 anchovies, preferably Cetara anchovies, cut into halves

4 large, fleshy, flavorful green olives, preferably Gaeta, pitted

Method

Combine the broccoli with the lime juice, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and a pinch of salt; whizz it in a blender until pureed or cream-like. Place in a bowl and season to taste.

Add the diced tomatoes and onions and top the mixture with the olives and anchovies; serve in a bowl, alongside the crisp little toasted semolina wedges.

Struffoli

Crisp fried dough tossed with a honey-caramel sauce and sprinkled with tiny candies

https://pureflourfromeurope.eu/recipes/struffoli/

Serves four

Preparation time: 2 hours

Resting time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups Italian organic 00 soft wheat flour, measured then sifted

½ teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

Grated peel of 1 orange

Grated peel of 1 lemon

1/3 cup butter, softened

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons anise liqueur or rum

4 large eggs

2- 2 ½ cups sunflower oil, for frying

To decorate:

1 cup honey

2 tablespoons of powdered (confectioners) sugar

1/4-1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons of multi-colored confetti balls or sprinkles

A few white bean-shaped confetti-sized cinnamon-flavor candies (optional)

1 teaspoon of silver sugar pearls

1/3 cup candied fruit, of your choice (cherries, orange peel, citron)

Method

In a large bowl, mix together the organic flour, baking powder, salt, and grated citrus peel, then add the sugar, butter, and liqueur. Mix with a wooden spoon until it resembles fine sand.

Make a well in the center, add the eggs and once incorporated into a dough, knead with your hands until the mixture is smooth and homogeneous. Let the dough rest for about 30 minutes wrapped in plastic wrap.

After the rest time, cut or break the dough into pieces 1/2-3/4 cup each.

Roll out each piece with your hands on the work surface to make a long sausage shape, about 1/4-1/2 inch thick. A tip: make sure they are no wider, otherwise the struffoli will be too large—they will get bigger during frying, due to the baking powder. Slice the sausage using a small knife into many small pieces each about 1/2-1/3 inches in size.

Heat the oil until hot enough for frying, about 350F degrees. As soon as they are golden, remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, drain, and place them on sheets of absorbent paper.

How to finish and decorate the struffoli

In a large pot, Dutch oven, or saucepan, combine the honey and powdered sugar then over very low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, melt together. Remove from the heat, stir in vanilla extract, and add the struffoli as well as most of the confetti balls and pearls, leaving only a few aside to decorate the final dish. Mix well, so that the honey syrup can coat each dough ball, arrange the dessert in a large serving dish, and add the candied fruit and the rest of the confetti to decorate.

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

