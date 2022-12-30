Service Experts Completes a Successful Philanthropic Year with Make-A-Wish

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through efforts including donation campaigns, sponsored wish reveal parties, and payroll deductions, Service Experts has completed another successful year of giving back. Since partnering with internationally known non-profit, Make-A-Wish®, in 2018, the company has raised over $1,000,000 for Make-A-Wish children and helped grant over 100 wishes that can improve both physical and emotional well-being.

Service Experts CEO, Rob Comstock says the company "takes great pride in serving our communities. And as a long-time Make-A-Wish supporter, we've seen first-hand how wishes can bring hope to children with critical illnesses. That's why we'll continue to support Make-A-Wish in their mission". One of the most successful ways the company motivates their employees to support the Make-A-Wish mission is through their payroll deduction offer, which raised over $32,000 in 2022 alone.

In September, the company kicked off a donation campaign for National Tune-Up Day. While the official date of the holiday was September 22nd, Service Experts celebrated all month long by donating $5 to Make-A-Wish for every tune-up one of their 88 centers completed. They ended the month meeting their goal of raising another $20,000 for the Make-A-Wish team.

In addition to the donations raised, Service Experts also sponsors wish reveal parties, parties to reveal to wish kids that their wishes will soon come true, throughout the year and across the country. This year, Service Experts headed to Charlotte, North Carolina to throw a surprise wish reveal for an 8-year-old girl whose wish of going to her favorite amusement park was granted while she continues her fight against leukemia. In Florida, the CEO of Service Experts, Rob Comstock, got to personally hand a goldendoodle puppy to a 2year-old little girl. The team also brought some comic book heroes to life for a 9-year-old boy in Atlanta and surprised another boy in Florida with a backyard clubhouse (with fully running AC, of course). The company also organized a send-off party at Raleigh-Durham International Airport for a little boy headed to the year's biggest football game. They closed out the year by heading to Kansas City where they threw a Hawaiian themed, lei-making party for a girl whose wish of going on a trip to Hawaii with her family was granted.

"We know that wishes can lead to improved medical outcomes and better chances of survival, and as important as wishes are, they wouldn't be possible without supporters like Service Experts," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. Both Service Experts and Make-A-Wish are looking forward to the continued success of their partnership in 2023.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 states in the U.S. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 88 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

ABOUT Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

