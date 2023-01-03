InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Commercial Grade Floor Scrapers (NJD-2486)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "With the volume of heavy workload, under extreme conditions, that floor scrapers experience, damage to the vital operational components is constantly an issue. The service and replacement of parts themselves is high, but the effect on lost production is even more-so,"said an inventor, from Caldwell, N.J.,"Working as a demolition contractor in the commercial construction industry, I invented the SECURE GUARD to prevent such losses from ever occurring."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective accessory for commercial grade floor scrapers. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage to hydraulic hoses, electrical components, circuit boards, piston assembly and charging equipment. As a result, it reduces the need for costly repairs and delays. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for commercial construction, demolition contractors and flooring contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

