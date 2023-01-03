Magnachip to Participate in 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that its management will participate virtually in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2023.

Mr. YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer, and Ms. Shinyoung Park, Magnachip's chief financial officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham sales representative.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

