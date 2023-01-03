U-Haul Growth States of 2022: Texas, Florida Remain Top Destinations for One-Way Moves

California and Illinois continued to see the highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks

PHOENIX, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas, Florida and the Carolinas were the preferred destinations of one-way U-Haul® truck customers during 2022, ranking as the top growth states on the annual U-Haul Growth Index.

U-Haul transactional data confirms that migration to the Southeast and Southwest U.S. – trends that were amplified and accelerated during the pandemic – continued through last year, although overall DIY moves slowed slightly in most states from the record-breaking number of moves in 2021.

Demand for equipment out of California, Illinois and New York remained strong in 2022, as more people opted to leave areas of the West Coast, Northeast and Midwest. California and Illinois ranked 50th and 49th, respectively, on the U-Haul Growth Index for the third consecutive year, meaning those states saw the greatest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city, versus departing from that state or city, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Texas is the No. 1 growth state for the second consecutive year and the fifth time since 2016. Florida, which ranks second, has been a top-three growth state seven years in a row.

South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio and Idaho round out the top 10 growth states. Virginia and Alabama are the biggest risers, climbing 26 spots from their respective 2021 rankings. New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and California are the bottom five states for growth in 2022.

"The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth," stated John "J.T." Taylor, U-Haul International president. "We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals. While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list."

2022 U-Haul Growth States

1. TEXAS (1) 2. FLORIDA (2) 3. SOUTH CAROLINA (4) 4. NORTH CAROLINA (19) 5. VIRGINA (31) 6. TENNESSEE (3) 7. ARIZONA (5) 8. GEORGIA (23) 9. OHIO (24) 10. IDAHO (9) 11. COLORADO (7) 12. UTAH (28) 13. NEVADA (29) 14. INDIANA (6) 15. MISSOURI (39) 16. WISCONSIN (13) 17. MINNESOTA (17) 18. MONTANA (22) 19. NEW MEXICO (10) 20. ALABAMA (46) 21. IOWA (27) 22. OREGON (14) 23. WASHINGTON (15) 24. PENNSYLVANIA (48) 25. WEST VIRGINIA (26) 26. KENTUCKY (38) 27. DELAWARE (30) 28. CONNECTICUT (18) 29. MAINE (8) 30. VERMONT (12) 31. SOUTH DAKOTA (11) 32. NEBRASKA (20) 33. WYOMING (21) 34. MISSISSIPPI (37) 35. LOUISIANA (43) 36. WASHINGTON D.C.* (35) 37. NORTH DAKOTA (33) 38. NEW HAMPSHIRE (25) 39. KANSAS (40) 40. RHODE ISLAND (32) 41. ALASKA (16) 42. OKLAHOMA (44) 43. ARKANSAS (41) 44. MARYLAND (34) 45. NEW JERSEY (36) 46. NEW YORK (45) 47. MASSACHUSETTS (47) 48. MICHIGAN (42) 49. ILLINOIS (49) 50. CALIFORNIA (50)

2021 growth rankings in parentheses

* Washington, D.C. is its own U-Haul market and is listed among growth states for migration trends purposes. Hawaii is omitted since state-to-state U-Haul truck moves do not occur.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents. Visit myuhaulstory.com to view individual press releases for the top 10 growth states.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a broad overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

