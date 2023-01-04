Amplix Acquires Net7

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, announced today that it has acquired Net7 Solutions, LLC and Net7 Total Care, LLC (together, "Net7").

Founded in 2013, Net7 provides technology advisory services across the entire IT infrastructure lifecycle, serving hundreds of customers across numerous end markets. With its innovative Total Care practice, Net7 offers managed technology services and infrastructure with enhanced support, benchmarking and performance data, inventory and project management and regular business and innovation reviews.

"We're excited to welcome the Net7 team to the Amplix family," commented Joe DeStefano, CEO of Amplix. "The company's strong sales talent, technical leadership and customer-first approach complement Amplix's service offering and culture. Net7's Total Care practice will enhance the Amplix platform and help to further differentiate the lifecycle experience and data capabilities we provide. We look forward to collaborating with the Net7 team to optimize Amplix's reach and further accelerate the company's growth."

Net7's President and CEO, Chris Checksfield, added, "Our partnership with Amplix is an exciting new chapter in Net7's history of growth and innovation, and comes at a key inflection point in our evolution. We are excited to augment our service capabilities with Amplix's resources, the Baseline IT platform and sizable industry relationships. The opportunity to bring our customers into a customer-centric culture, focused on amplifying technology investment return and organizational value was a key element for us."

About Net7

Net7 is a provider of technology advisory services and software to customers across multiple industries, serving as a trusted resource to its clients by enabling IT professionals to make more informed decisions to optimize technology spending. Net7's advisory services span cloud computing, voice and telephony, connectivity, managed services, SD-WAN, and cybersecurity. Net7 is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.net7.com.

About Amplix

Amplix is a leading provider of technology advisory services and software to more than 2,000 customers across multiple industries, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix's advisory services encompass data connectivity, cloud telephony, customer experience, security and managed services, business continuity, cloud optimization and data center solutions. Recently acquired by Gemspring Capital, Amplix was formed through the merger of ROI Communications, Blue Front Technology Group, and allConnex, and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

