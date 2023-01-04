Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires MGC Group and AAFBC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Corporate Insurance Analysts, Inc., dba MGC Group, and The Agents Association of FB Companies (AAFBC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2004, MGC Group and AAFBC provide association guaranteed issue group insurance benefits to captive independent contractors across multiple U.S. states. John Matthews and his team will operate under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Affinity North America for Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"MGC Group and AAFBC are highly-regarded businesses whose product offerings complement Gallagher Affinity's existing footprint," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome John and his associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

