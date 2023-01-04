Foresters Financial launches Foresters Renew™

A benefit to help members reskill and upskill to support their long-term economic well-being

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer that's boldly redefining the life insurance industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, today announced the launch of Foresters RenewTM grants. [1]

Foresters Renew is a new member benefit aligned with Foresters core purpose to enrich the well-being of members, their families and their communities. [2] [3]

Many of our members are faced with uncertain times as the world of work has transformed with digital and technological advancements post-pandemic. There is a new-found need to future-proof people's skills and ease this transition for those who want and need to learn and grow.

Foresters Renew will provide opportunities for members to gain new marketable skills in support of their professional goals and career growth through continuous learning, and the means to do so by offsetting costs through reimbursements or financial assistance. The grant can be used toward course tuition and course-specific required materials such as books and tools.

"We're very excited and proud to introduce Foresters Renew and to be the first fraternal organization to offer a reimbursement or continuing education benefit to our members," said Louis Gagnon, Foresters Financial President and CEO. "Foresters members now have the opportunity to strengthen and maintain their skills to make their goals more attainable, differentiate their professional profile, explore new challenges and take the next steps in their careers."

The Foresters Renew member benefit offers up to 375 grants annually to eligible member applicants. The grants will be equally divided between Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with each having 125 grants available across two cycles. Each grant is valued up to $/£ 1,000 (in local currency). Members in Canada and the United States must enroll in courses within North America, while members in the United Kingdom must enroll in courses within the United Kingdom.

Courses eligible for reimbursement or financial assistance include, but are not limited to, formal college-credit courses, both online and in-person; non-credit or non-degree adult education courses; private, business, or technical school courses; and recertifications for existing licenses. Eligible courses must have an evaluation component offered by an accredited private or public institution.

"In an environment defined by increasing economic uncertainty, we're honoured to introduce this benefit and advocate for the long-term economic well-being of our members, while also alleviating onerous educational costs – that's life insurance with a larger purpose," Mr. Gagnon added.

Beginning on January 3, 2023, Foresters members are invited to apply for Foresters Renew grants. Grant applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must be Foresters members, in good standing, and at least 18 years of age. Members are eligible to receive one reimbursement/financial assistance grant per year; applications are accepted throughout the calendar year until spots are filled. Dependents of members are not eligible to receive this benefit.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters goal is to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with Foresters fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's life insurance with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, document preparation service to prepare wills, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently merged with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 22 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.[4]



[1] Foresters Renew is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members may apply subject to the eligibility criteria.





[2] Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.





[3] Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Helping is Who We Are, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.





[4] The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 4, 2022, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

