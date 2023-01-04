Last Chance for Animals Hails Permanent Elimination of Class B Dealers

Newly Enacted Law Contains Provision – Championed by LCA – to End Licenses for Class B Dealers Once and for All

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Last Chance for Animals (LCA) today hailed the enactment late last year of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (commonly called the "Omnibus Act"), which contained an LCA-championed provision to permanently eliminate Class B dealers in the United States. LCA has aggressively pushed the Pet Safety and Protection Act (PSPA) in recent years, but a permanent end to the practice of selling dogs and cats to research laboratories remained elusive. However, as the 117th Congress came to a close, LCA was successful in getting lawmakers to include key language from PSPA in its final Omnibus bill.

"This victory for pets, pet guardians, and animal lovers around the nation has been more than 50 years in the making," said Chris DeRose, LCA Founder and President. "Thanks to bold action by Congress, we no longer have to worry about nefarious dealers selling stolen pets to research laboratories for profit. LCA is proud to have shepherded this provision into law, ensuring Class B dealers are permanently eliminated once and for all."

Class B Dealers had been licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to sell random-source dogs and cats to laboratories for scientific research. However, because they are obtained randomly, many of these animals may be stolen companion animals or strays. The provision signed into law today provides a permanent end to Class B licenses to protect America's companion animals from dealers who acquire dogs and cats through unscrupulous or illegal methods.



LCA has proven through multiple undercover investigations that Class B dealers obtain dogs and cats through various methods, including pet theft, and offering a good home to the pets of unsuspecting people who place "free to good home" ads in local newspapers. LCA has routinely documented animals in the care of Class B dealers suffering from horrendous conditions.

LCA has spearheaded efforts to draw attention to this practice over the last two decades, including exposing the largest animal trafficker in America chronicled in the 2004 Emmy-award-winning HBO documentary, Dealing Dogs. LCA also partnered with award-winning actress, Kim Basinger, earlier this year to call on Congress to eliminate Class B dealers. Basinger rallied support among other artists and performers – 35 in all – in a letter to Congress encouraging immediate action.

"It's been more than 50 years since Life Magazine exposed the heinous practice of pets being stolen and sold to research laboratories, a tragedy that so many animals and families have had to endure," wrote Basinger and nearly three dozen artists and performers. "USDA-licensed Class B dealers have been charged and convicted with numerous instances of selling stolen or fraudulently obtained cats and dogs. Class B dealers have been sentenced to precedent-setting state and federal prison sentences. Yet, some five decades later, a permanent solution to prevent this animal abuse once and for all remains elusive. Now is the time for Congress to right this wrong."

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://lcanimal.org

