Michelman & Robinson Names Two New Partners

Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Elevations Cap a Notable Year of Growth for the Award-Winning Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelman & Robinson, LLP, the Los Angeles-based law firm known nationally  for its exceptional litigation, transactional and regulatory work, has elevated two of its own.  Kelly Hagemann and Kevin Kim, both of whom operate out of M&R's Orange County, California  office and were previously senior associates, are now partners at the firm.

Hagemann's promotion reflects the outstanding work she has done during her tenure at M&R moving the needle in terms of its presence in the healthcare space. At the same time, she has  forged a niche practice representing behavioral health care providers.

On being named a partner, Hagemann said, "From day one, my mission here at the firm has  been to provide my clients with stellar legal counsel, all the while doing what I can to grow  professionally. My new title suggests that I've succeeded on both counts, which is a source of  incredible pride. I can't thank my fellow partners enough for recognizing what I've brought to  the table and for trusting me with the responsibility of partnership going forward."

Hagemann is also quite active internally at M&R, serving as a valuable resource and mentor to  younger attorneys, formerly chairing the Women Attorneys of M&R (WAMR)—a committee that provides a platform for the firm's female lawyers to concentrate on professional, career  and personal growth—and currently sitting on M&R's Conflicts, Ethics & Opinion and Audit &  Risk Committees.

For his part, Kim's extraordinary litigation prowess paved his way to partnership. Widely  recognized as a talented leader and supervisor, he has made his mark leading M&R's  powerhouse litigation teams on several large-scale cases, sharing his immense skill set,  experience and professionalism. Recognized multiple times as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers  Magazine, Kim's ascension confirms his similar status at the firm.
Asked for comment on his new title, Kim responded, "I'm thrilled and honored to join the  partnership at M&R. Reaching the ranks of partner has been a career-long goal. To be able to  do it at M&R alongside an all-star group of attorneys and staff is icing on the cake. I thank the  firm and its leadership for the vote of confidence and look forward to doing everything within  my power to build upon our success."

The elevation of Hagemann and Kim caps a remarkable period of expansion for M&R. The firm,  which in addition to its L.A. headquarters and Orange County office, has branches in San  Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and New York, has added 27 lawyers across its seven  locations within the past year.

Dana Kravetz, M&R's Firm Managing Partner, says, "Our storyline for 2022 was growth, both in  terms of geography and headcount. We opened two new offices—one in Dallas and the other  in Houston—and brought on five new partners (not including Hagemann and Kim), 18  associates and four counsel, all of whom are serving a rapidly expanding client base. The good  news is that this trajectory is forecast to continue going into 2023. We're certainly off to a great  start, with Kelly and Kevin becoming partners. I couldn't be happier for them. Their new titles  are hard-earned and very well-deserved."

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP 

M&R is a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Orange County (California), San  Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in a host of practice areas, such  as complex and class action litigation, as well as employment, corporate & securities, insurance regulatory,  cybersecurity, privacy, intellectual property, real estate and bankruptcy law. It does so for individuals and entities  across industries, including advertising & digital media, banking & financial services, cannabis, energy, hospitality,  insurance, music & entertainment, retail & apparel, sports and technology. For more information, please visit  www.mrllp.com.

