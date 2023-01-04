Pulnovo Medical Announces Dr. Mingdong Zhang, Former FDA Medical Device Officer Joins Scientific Advisory Board

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical Limited, a globally recognized OTM platform, announced the appointment of Dr. Mingdong Zhang to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Zhang will provide guidance on Pulnovo Medical's clinical development and registration strategyand supporting the company's global development plan.

Pulnovo Medical is a medical device company that focuses on innovative research and development, with the mission of meeting unmet clinical needs. Since its establishment, the firm has devoted itself to creating a global OTM (From Operating Table to Market) innovation platform for the development of ground-breaking clinical therapies. Dr. Zhang's cutting-edge international outlook and research expertise in the field of medical science greatly facilitate Pulnovo Medical's development and exploration of novel technologies, and provide new insight for the expansion of Pulnovo Medical's research and development pipeline.

Dr. Zhang is an expert in medical device regulatory and corporate medical affairs with extensive medical knowledge and international regulatory affairs experience. With over 20-years industry experience, Dr. Zhang recently retired from Boston Scientific Corporation as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs and Health Economics for Asia Pacific. Before joining Boston Scientific, Dr. Zhang served as the Global Medical Director of Johnson & Johnson's Biosense Webster and as a Medical Officer and Epidemiologist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Devices. Dr Zhang has extensive international experience in leading medical device regulatory registration process, and managing medical venture capital investments. In addition, Dr. Zhang was a professor at the School of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and spent eight years in academic and clinical research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States. He has a strong professional presence, a worldwide academic reputation, and business development capabilities.

Dr. Zhang said, "I have always appreciated Pulnovo Medical's courage to be a pioneer in the industry and make every effort in exploring the Research and Development of innovative technologies. Pulnovo Medical has made significant strides in the industry over the past year. In addition to having its original pulmonary artery denervation (PADN) accepted by the European ESC Guidelines, the company was also given a standing ovation for the data readout from its PADN-CFDA clinical registry study, which was published for the first time at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Symposium (TCT 2022). I'm looking forward to partnering with Pulnovo Medical to integrate more leading resources in the future, promote China's unique technology to the globe, and help patients all over the world revive their hope for life."

Pulnovo Medical added, "We are very grateful to have Dr. Mingdong Zhang on board to advise on our ongoing development of first-in-class original technologies. This is a full recognition of our OTM innovation platform's R&D capacity and development potential, as well as a high expectation and strong encouragement for us. We look forward to working with the SAB team of experts to accelerate the development of ground-breaking treatments and to for the benefit of patients around the world."

About Pulnovo Medical

Pulnovo Medical Limited, a Global OTM Innovative Platform, is a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment for cardiopulmonary diseases. Established in 2013 and rooted in innovation, Pulnovo Medical upholds evidenced-based research and translational medicine, and starts our research and development efforts alongside physicians at the operating table with the goal to market our innovative therapeutic solutions and benefit patients around the world.

