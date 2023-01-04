RCI to Participate in Granite Research Virtual Conference January 11-12, 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced CEO Eric Langan and CFO Bradley Chhay will participate in the Granite Research Virtual Conference Series on January 11 and 12, 2023, starting at 10 AM ET on both days.

(PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Langan and Mr. Chhay will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings by appointment only. To schedule a meeting, please contact Rob McGuire at rob.mcguire@granite-research.com or Gary Fishman at gary.fishman@anreder.com.

About Granite Research www.granite-research.com

Granite Research produces and distributes investment research analysis on small and microcap companies designed for institutional investors. Companies under research coverage are typically underfollowed and undervalued but have established economic niches and attractive competitive positions.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.