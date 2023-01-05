Alabama Power Names Jeff Peoples CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Power Company board of directors has named Jeff Peoples as the 12th president and CEO of the company, effective immediately. Peoples also joins the board of directors as chairman.

Peoples succeeds Mark Crosswhite, who retired after eight years as the company's leader.

"Alabama Power has been committed to serving our state for more than a century," said Peoples. "It is an honor to lead this team and build upon its legacy of powering Alabama."

Most recently, Peoples served as Alabama Power's executive vice president of Customer and Employee Services, overseeing customer services, marketing and economic development strategy and operations, as well as the company's six geographic business divisions.

In addition, he was responsible for the company's labor relations, human resources, safety, wellness, health and disability management functions.

Peoples began his career with Alabama Power in 1984 as a chemical technician at Plant Miller. He served in several positions of increasing responsibility in compliance, human resources, training, workforce development and technical field services. He served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Southern Company Gas and senior vice president of Operations Services for Southern Company Services.

Recognized as a national leader in labor relations and workforce development, Peoples serves on numerous industry and nonprofit boards, including the Alabama Power Foundation, Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund, Alabama Governor's Labor Management Conference, Bronze Valley, CPWR – The Center for Construction Research and Training, Electrical Workers Without Borders North America, Southeast Labor and Management Public Affairs Committee, the National Utility Industry Training Fund, Paths for Success Foundation and TradesFutures.

Peoples holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry and biological science from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. He and his wife, Rhoda, have two daughters.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

