Gridiron Capital Completes Partnership with Esquire Deposition Solutions

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced that it has completed its investment in Esquire Deposition Solutions ("Esquire" or "the Company"), a leading national provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video, and interpreting services for corporate and law firm clients. Esquire aligns with Gridiron's track record of investing in the broader Litigation Support Services space and experience partnering with tech-enabled business services companies, especially those optimizing for speed and quality of flexible talent matching across dual customer bases in fragmented markets.

Since 1978, Esquire has helped clients get the most out of every deposition through unique technology solutions enabling efficient operations and court reporting management. Headquartered in Atlanta with 35 offices nationwide, Esquire supports more than 150,000 depositions annually with seamless support for remote or in-person depositions around the world. Esquire's state-of-the-art technology guarantees a seamless online and mobile experience supported by intuitive tools that take the hassle out of depositions.

Terrie Campbell, CEO of Esquire, commented, "Esquire's responsive service, impeccable quality, and powerful technology is imperative to the success of our clients' legal proceedings. We chose to partner with Gridiron because of their experience in outsourced legal services and their track record of enhancing human capital businesses with technology. We are energized about the opportunity to boost and expand our service offerings to clients with Gridiron."

Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron, said, "We're pleased to partner with the talented Esquire management team and leverage our expertise and track record of successfully investing in outsourced legal services and human capital management businesses – two of Gridiron's Thematic Areas of Expertise – to support and accelerate Esquires growth plans."

"Esquire's exceptional management team has built an incredible business. We look forward to providing additional resources to the team through our Centers of Excellence to leverage data science in operations, drive innovation, and expand Esquire's services," added Will Hausberg, Senior Managing Director of Gridiron.

Finn, Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal counsel to Gridiron. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to Esquire and Akerman LLP served as legal counsel. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. They help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values, and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis.

Esquire Deposition Solutions is a leading national provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video, and interpreting services for law firms, insurance companies, and corporate legal departments, supporting more than 150,000 depositions annually. For more information, visit https://www.esquiresolutions.com/.

