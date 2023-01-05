RYSE Aero Technologies Announces Opening of Reservation System Allowing Customers to Reserve the Future of Flight

Book Your Spot in the Sky with RYSE's RECON eVTOL Vehicle: Reservation System Now Open for Customers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RYSE Aero Technologies , the ultralight electric vertical takeoff, and landing (eVTOL) company today announced the opening of their reservation system for their ultralight eVTOL vehicle, the RECON. Set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, customers interested in purchasing the RECON can reserve theirs beginning today by visiting www.ryseaerotech.com .

RYSE Aero Technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

"We have received countless requests from enthusiasts and agricultural buyers to purchase a RECON," said Mick Kowitz, CEO of RYSE Aero Technologies. "We want to begin the purchase process by allowing future buyers to secure a position in line now, so when we begin production manufacturing, everyone can know what and when to expect delivery."

The opening of the reservation system will allow customers to reserve an assembly position for the RECON, providing them an opportunity to secure their delivery date, time, and location. This manufacturing cycle will prioritize reservations for properties such as farms, ranches, and vineyards first, and then later accommodate reservations for more general property owners."

RYSE has updated its guidance based on financing arrangements and supply chain lead times to begin production delivery of the RECON in late 2023. The reservation system will enable RYSE to better manage the supply chain and more effectively meet customer needs.

To keep up to date on the latest news surrounding RYSE, the reservation system and more, please visit www.RYSEAeroTech.com and follow us on social via Instagram , Twitter , & TikTok . Please direct all sales inquiries to our sales department at sales@RYSEAeroTech.com and press opportunities to pr-group@lobeline.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RYSE Aero Technologies