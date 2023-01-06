INNOVATIVE LEADER AND PERENNIAL TOP PRODUCER KELLY ZITLOW REJOINS CORNERSTONE HOME LENDING

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a brief departure from Cornerstone Home Lending (CHL) in early 2022, Kelly Zitlow (NMLS 164330) makes a big comeback by returning to CHL as the Executive Vice President of Sales & Engagement. A mortgage industry veteran, Zitlow is approaching her 27th year in residential home finance. She was a top-producing loan originator at CHL from 2017 to 2022 and consistently ranks among the top producers in the nation in both the Scotsman Guide and National Mortgage News Magazine.

Cornerstone Home Lending's acquisition of The Roscoe State Bank, resulting in the formation of Cornerstone Capital Bank, SSB, was the perfect timing for Zitlow's return. "The bank acquisition provides an expanded product line and the ability to lend across state lines in 37 states plus the District of Columbia (with more states to come), which is a game changer for our loan officers, clients, and real estate partners," said Zitlow.

In addition to continuing to originate loans, Zitlow looks forward to bringing innovative strategies for an ever-evolving industry to CHL's mortgage sales team in her new role as EVP of Sales & Engagement. "I could not be more excited to be back 'home' with Cornerstone Home Lending. During a time when many mortgage companies are struggling, Cornerstone Home Lending continues to be a standout leader in the industry, providing strength and stability in the market by expanding product/service offerings and carefully considering the needs of its clients," said Zitlow.

Zitlow is renowned for her passion for serving the needs of her clients, real estate partners, and fellow loan officers, which aligns perfectly with CHL's Mission to make a difference in the lives of others. Further, Zitlow has been a leader in the educational video space on social media. Follow her on her YouTube Channels www.KellyonYouTube.com or www.MortgageHowDoI.com [mortgagehowdoi.com].

About Cornerstone: Created by Cornerstone Home Lending's acquisition of and merger with The Roscoe State Bank, Houston-based Cornerstone Capital Bank, SSB ("Cornerstone") has a combined operating history dating back to 1906, with mortgage banking, mortgage loan servicing, commercial banking, and institutional banking divisions. Cornerstone's nationally recognized residential mortgage lending team, which continues to operate as Cornerstone Home Lending, has assisted families with nearly 500,000 home financing transactions since inception in 1988. In addition to residential mortgage lending, Cornerstone Home Lending provides full-service, in-house mortgage loan servicing operations, which combine a superior record of customer care with top-tier technologies. Cornerstone's institutional banking division offers deposit and lending services to community banks across the country.

