Go Trip Network Launches Travel Based Social Network & Hospitality Empire Game

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Trip Network (gotripnetwork.com) has launched its travel-based social platform specifically designed for those that love all things Travel. Membership to the site is through invite (from existing members) or through a paid ($3.99/year) subscription (those without an invite). Members are classified into one of three categories (Tourist, Adventurer, Expeditioner), each getting specific access to the platform's functions and benefits.

In addition to the launch of this revolutionary platform, Go Trip Network has announced its Hospitality Empire game. Hospitality Empire allows members to utilize the business listings within Go Trip's city and location guides to create a personal Empire while competing with other members. Members earn credits by inviting others to the network, or can purchase credits, that allow them to "claim" businesses within the guides...creating a personalized empire that is ranked against the others within the platform. Players can also "sell" their existing businesses for profit to other players, giving them credits to expand their empire. If the business that they want to claim is not there, they can add it and claim it. A player can build an empire that is the largest within the network, or they may just want to dominate their favorite city or region.

According to Michael Heisman (Go Trip Founder), "We have had a blast creating Hospitality Empire and it is fun. The game allows members to "claim" anything that may be special to them… a hotel that they may have stayed at for their honeymoon, a favorite restaurant that they routinely visit, their favorite store, or an iconic location in a major city. Anything is possible".

Go Trip Network kept the original tools, including:

Over 4,000 City/State/Province/Country Guides

Custom Trip Plan (Itinerary) Builder (for DIY travelers)

New tools include:

Badges To Display Member's Travel Expertise/Experience

Central Hub – Member Interaction

Member to Member Messaging

Travel Discussions/Forums

Hospitality Empire Game

Hot Travel Deals

"We want to be the premiere place where travelers go to plan their vacations (DIY or with an Agent) with our amazing offers and platform, or to play Hospitality Empire. This year we also have plans to radically change the way people think about Travel Agents … and our focus will be Orlando", said Heisman.

Go Trip Network is part of Tansect, Inc., a business consulting firm specializing in Supply Chain, Hospitality, Analytics, and Project Management.

