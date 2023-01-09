Health Transformation Alliance Selects Carrot Fertility as Premier Partner to Expand Access to Fertility Healthcare Benefits for Leading Global Employers

Through this collaboration, Carrot is the first fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits partner available to HTA's member organizations, offering lifelong fertility care and access to the largest network of high-quality fertility care providers

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot Fertility , the leading global platform for fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits, announced today it has partnered with Health Transformation Alliance (HTA), a cooperative of more than 60 of America's largest employers, covering more than 11 million members globally. Through this partnership, Carrot becomes the preferred fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits provider for HTA's member organizations. HTA member employers will receive an unparalleled member experience and guidance on healthcare decisions for their employees, as well as access to exclusive advantages to easily integrate fertility benefits into their healthcare offerings.

"We are honored to partner with HTA to drive better health outcomes for employees and their families through self-insured employer health plans," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO, Carrot Fertility. "Through this partnership and our shared mission to expand access to care, we are making fertility healthcare more accessible and affordable to all, regardless of age, race, income, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or geography."

As the leader in global fertility healthcare, Carrot is the trusted benefits solution for more than 800 companies, including Box, Ferring, Peloton, Reed Smith, and Snap, Inc. Carrot offers comprehensive care across the entire lifelong fertility healthcare journey, including pre-pregnancy, preservation, IVF, pregnancy and postpartum, menopause and low testosterone, adoption, gestational surrogacy, and more. With a fast-growing network of more than 8,000 reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, doulas, OB/GYNs, midwives, lawyers, and mental health experts, Carrot offers high-quality care with award-winning member experiences.

"As healthcare costs continue to rise, we are looking for innovative solutions and partners that can help lower costs and improve health outcomes for our member organizations and their employees," said Robert Andrews, CEO, Health Transformation Alliance. "Carrot's approach to coverage is unique in that it enables employers to access fertility benefits with greater flexibility, transparency, and more predictable cost controls – while avoiding millions of dollars in unnecessary medical claims."

Carrot's personalized care navigation meets members where they are and optimizes for healthy outcomes and cost-effectiveness. Rather than fast-tracking members into the clinic for expensive, emotionally draining, and potentially unnecessary surgery, such as IVF, Carrot educates members about all their options and guides them to the appropriate level of intervention based on their needs and preferences.

Carrot is the leading global platform for fertility healthcare and family-forming benefits. Trusted by hundreds of the world's best multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and exceptional experiences for millions of employees. Its award-winning product serves all populations – inclusive of age, race, income, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, or geographic location. Whether there is a need for care through fertility preservation, male-factor infertility, pre-pregnancy, IVF, pregnancy and postpartum, adoption, gestational surrogacy, or menopause, Carrot supports members and their families through many of the most memorable and meaningful moments of their lives.

Carrot has received national and international recognition for its pioneering work, including Best Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Product from the Anthem Awards, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's 100 Barrier Breaking Startups, and more. Carrot is regularly featured in media reporting on issues related to the future of work, women in leadership, healthcare innovation, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, such as The Economist, Bloomberg, Elle Magazine (Japanese edition), The Wall Street Journal, ABC, CNBC, National Public Radio, Harvard Business Review, and more.

Carrot is fully distributed, with teams in more than 40 states across the United States and dozens of countries around the world. It has received numerous workplace awards, including Fortune's Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Great Places to Work certified, and certified Age-Friendly Employer. Learn more at carrotfertility.com.

The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) is a cooperative of 60 of America's leading employers that have come together to fix our broken healthcare system. With responsibility for more than 4 million lives in the United States and a collective annual health care spend of $27 billion, the member companies of the HTA have combined their resources, knowledge, and experience to transform the way healthcare is delivered. To that end, the HTA has developed value-driven solutions in data and analytics, pharmacy, medical and consumer engagement specifically designed to improve patient care and economic value.

