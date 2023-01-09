InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Wash the Back (ASP-209)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a hands-free way to clean, lather, and scrub the back when taking a shower," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the BACKWASH DISK. My design increases personal hygiene, comfort and convenience."

The invention provides a bathroom showering accessory for washing the back with ease. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a handheld tool or loofah. As a result, it eliminates the need to strain and stretch and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp.

