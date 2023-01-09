Lipella Pharmaceuticals to Present at January 2023 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

Presentation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM PST/5:00 PM EST

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) ("Lipella," "our, "us" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications, today announced that Dr. Jonathan Kaufman, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO will be presenting at Biotech Showcase™ 2023. The Biotech Showcase Conference is taking place in San Francisco in parallel to the J.P. Morgan (JPM) 41st Annual HealthCare Conference.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM PST/5:00 PM EST

Location: Hilton San Francisco - Union Square, 333 O'Farrell Street, Ballroom Level, San Francisco, CA 94102

Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

The Company will be available to meet potential partners, collaborators, and investors. One-to-one appointments may be requested as follows:

The Biotech Showcase partnering platform: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) partnering platform: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

Jonathan Kaufman, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Lipella Pharmaceuticals, commented, "As a newly public company, Biotech Showcase provides a great opportunity to meet with potential partners, collaborators, and investors. We look forward to discussing our strategy and the imminent release of our Phase 2a clinical trial results for LP-10, which Lipella is developing for cancer patients experiencing complications associated with "radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis", a rare but highly morbid disease for which there are currently no FDA approved treatments."

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. We believe that this strategy combines many of the cost efficiencies and risk abatements derived from using existing generic drugs with potential patent protections for our proprietary formulations; this strategy allows us to expedite, protect, and monetize our product candidates. Additionally, we maintain a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists, believing that this focus can potentially help reduce the cost, time and risk associated with obtaining marketing approval. For more information, please visit: www.lipella.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion, timing and anticipated size of Lipella's initial public offering and the expected commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion of Lipella's initial public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to such initial public offering. These and other risks concerning our product candidates and operations are described in additional detail in the Registration Statement on file with the SEC. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

