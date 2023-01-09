Monster Energy Launches Monster Energy Zero Sugar

All the Energy, No Sugar, Same Great Taste

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-one years after Monster Energy first ripped onto the scene and changed the beverage industry forever — it's finally here: Monster Energy Zero Sugar.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9059153-monster-energy-zero-sugar

With a full launch in Q1 of 2023, consumers can finally enjoy the amazing taste of the flagship original Monster Energy Green… but without sugar.

"Consumers have been asking for years when we would release a sugar-free version of the OG Monster," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy CMO. "But we didn't want to do it until we had the formula just right — and we believe we have nailed it."

With a re-tooled energy blend, an innovative new sweetener system and years of trial and error, Monster's team of mad scientists finally perfected a concoction that is 100% Monster and 0% sugar. Primed with 160mg of caffeine — like its predecessor — Monster Energy Zero Sugar helps fight fatigue, improve mental performance and focus, and motivates you to work (and play) harder.

"We are very proud of our existing sugar-free Monster Energy Ultra line, and all of its incredible innovative flavors," continued McHugh. "But we were long-overdue a zero-sugar version of our flagship flavor. The time of Monster Energy Zero Sugar is now."

To learn more about Monster Energy Zero Sugar, visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com

Contact: info@monsterenergy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Monster Energy