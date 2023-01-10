Equable Institute Analysis: U.S. Public Pension Funds Did Not Recover Funded Ratio Losses in Q4

2022 funded ratio declines to 77.3%; plans on track to miss investment return targets for 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equable Institute released a year end update to its State of Pensions 2022 report. The analysis finds the aggregate funded ratio for U.S. state and local retirement systems declined from 83.9% in 2021 to 77.3% in 2022, based on available data through December 31st, 2022. Equable Institute estimates that unfunded liabilities will total $1.45 Trillion for the 2022 fiscal year, representing a loss of nearly half of the gains from 2021's record investment returns.

Poor investment returns for public pension plans in 2022 has resulted in a loss of nearly half of 2021's record gains.

After a year of investment volatility and record inflation, public pension plans averaged a -6.14% return on average in 2022, dramatically underperforming the 6.9% average assumed annual rate of return. Despite a year of significant losses, the funded status of state and local retirement systems remains stronger in 2022 than it was heading into the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019. However, based on Equable Institute's outlook for 2023, most pension funds are not on track to meet investment return targets.

"While the positive gains from 2021 weren't entirely wiped out in 2022, the outlook for 2023 is not strong," notes Equable executive director Anthony Randazzo. "Many major market indices were close to flat over the last two quarters of the calendar year, suggesting that most pension funds with a fiscal year ending in June are already behind the curve for 2023. Looming interest rate hikes, potential negative pressure on global commerce from Covid policy changes in China, persistent inflation, and the on-going war in Ukraine are just some of the headwinds that could contribute to another year of underperforming investments."

While aggregate numbers have trended negatively in 2022, the effect of last year's volatile market conditions has varied across plans and states. The report finds that the funded status of most states' retirement systems are fragile, with a few exceptions falling into resilient and distressed categories.

The year end update to State of Pensions 2022 also includes a ranking of the 2022 funded status of all 50 states plus Washington D.C. The analysis reveals that Washington D.C. and Washington State top the list with aggregate funded ratios of 103.4% and 102.9%, respectively. Illinois and Kentucky have the worst funded pension plans in the nation at the end of 2022.

STATES RANKED BY 2022 FUNDED RATIO Rank State Funded Ratio Unfunded Liability

Rank State Funded Ratio Unfunded Liability 1 District of Columbia 103.4 % -$323,351,808

42 Pennsylvania 65.3 % $63,830,526,208 2 Washington 102.9 % -$4,006,809,472

43 New Hampshire 65.1 % $5,736,130,560 3 South Dakota 100.0 % $0

44 Vermont 61.9 % $3,355,864,768 4 Tennessee 99.5 % $330,451,520

45 North Dakota 60.1 % $4,427,750,400 5 Nebraska 96.1 % $665,939,840

46 Mississippi 59.9 % $20,583,639,040 6 New York 94.4 % $37,288,583,680

47 South Carolina 57.8 % $27,865,324,032 7 Wisconsin 93.2 % $10,018,704,512

48 Connecticut 51.5 % $41,852,312,448 8 Iowa 90.9 % $4,339,720,704

49 New Jersey 50.1 % $100,052,413,440 9 North Carolina 88.8 % $14,425,116,672

50 Illinois 50.0 % $209,967,487,488 10 Delaware 88.8 % $1,367,923,712

51 Kentucky 47.3 % $42,259,716,736 *Funded ratios are the aggregate of all statewide retirement systems and large municipally managed plans. Data is based on actual reported financial and Equable estimates based on benchmark returns for reported asset allocations.

A full ranking of all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. is available in the year end update to State of Pensions 2022.

To read the State of Pensions 2022 Year End Update, access interactive data visualizations, and download raw data, visit: http://www.equable.org/stateofpensions2022.

About Equable Institute

Equable is a bipartisan non-profit that works with public retirement system stakeholders to solve complex pension funding challenges with data-driven solutions. We exist to support public sector workers in understanding how their retirement systems can be improved, and to help state and local governments find ways to both fix threats to municipal finance stability and ensure the retirement security of all public servants.

Equable.org | Twitter: @EquableInst | Facebook: @EquableInstitute | Instagram: @EquableInst

