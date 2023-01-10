The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Launches Rainbow Spring Ahead of Pride 2023

New Program Features LGBTQ+ Experiences & Promotions in Miami and Miami Beach

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) will launch the Rainbow Spring program this March designed to provide LGBTQ+ visitors with unique programming and promotional offers in Miami and Miami Beach this spring.

Greater Miami and Miami Beach Brand Logo (PRNewswire)

Leading up to Pride Month in June, the first few months of 2023 are packed with LGBTQ+ experiences and events that are as diverse and colorful as the greater LGBTQ+ community itself:

Winter Party Festival ( March 1-7 ) invites us all to say goodbye to winter and look toward spring.

Miami Beach Pride ( April 1-16 ) will celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the destination's largest LGBTQ+ event with expanded programming that includes a Pride pool event, an LGBTQ Family picnic, Queer Art Showcase, and the Pride March and Parade on Ocean Drive.

Out in the Tropics' LatinXOXO ( April 8 ) will celebrate Latinx and Hispanic voices in the LGBTQ+ community.

OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival ( April 20-30 ) will feature films for cinema buffs.

SweetHeat ( May 16-22 ) is a dedicated event for women from the queer community.

Sizzle Miami ( May 25-29 ) is one of the most popular urban LGBTQ+ events for Black revelers and people of color during Memorial Day weekend.

"LGBTQ+ visitors are year-round travelers and should be informed about Miami and Miami Beach events beyond Pride Month", said Dan Rios, GMCVB's Director of LGBTQ+ Marketing. "Miami and Miami Beach is a top destination for LGBTQ+ travelers - we offer diverse experiences that draw in all members of the LGBTQ+ community so they feel seen and represented when they visit".

Expect events during Rainbow Spring to include the legendary Wynwood Pride (June 9-10), Miami Marlins' Pride at the Park (May 31) and No Fear, We're Queer Comedy Festival (June). Miami Beach's two LGBTQ+ hotels, AxelBeach Miami and Hotel Gaythering , will be the program's mainstays, offering events including karaoke, trivia night, bingo, martini night, and sports events.

The program's website, RainbowSpring.com , will be the portal to all things LGBTQ+ and will feature special offers from exclusive discounts at hotels and attractions to deals at restaurants. For more information on Miami and Miami Beach, visit www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com.

About the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB):

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit our website at www.MiamiandMiamiBeach.com or call 1-888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices dial 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 1-800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit www.MiamiMeetings.com. To get further engaged with Greater Miami & Miami Beach, join the conversation by following us on our social media channels at Facebook.com/visitmiami, Twitter.com/miamiandbeaches, Instagram.com/miamiandbeaches, TikTok.com/@miamiandmiamibeach and Pinterest.com/miamiandbeaches.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau