National Distributor Mitigates Inflation to Customers

Through Technology Advancement & Services, Blend Supply has drastically reduced its cost per order, per PO and within inventory management, resulting in costs savings over $50 million to partners.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through continued technology advancements and immense growth, Blend Supply has fueled reinvestment into employee job satisfaction. In 2022 Blend Supply implemented order automation for 36 client accounts and AP automation for 24 vendors and servicers, saving the team thousands of man hours and increased cost savings for clients.

Blend Supply is a full-service distributor of coatings, industrial and MRO supplies with deep industry expertise serving the aerospace, industrial, marine and military markets. As we celebrate our 75th year in aviation, we see why a growing number of people in the industries we represent choose us. Our team provides customer service and on-site technical assistance. Blend Supply offers next day delivery options for most of the country from our many distribution centers across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Blend Supply will absorb manufacturer price increases, softening inflation for clients.

"Transitioning to automated support for repetitive and mundane tasks, has freed our teams to do what they do best – providing outstanding customer service," said Executive Vice President Clif Wiegand.

Blend Supply's unique capacity in both Aerospace and Industrial markets, allows for leveraging total solutions support from an extensive knowledge base.

"When a job requires specialty paint and services, you must rely on a paint expert to provide all potential needs. We provide partners with process improvements through hands on training, product demos, near-site vendor inventory and warehousing, fewer changes, faster completions, and better results, which eliminate production time and waste", said President Clint Broadie.

Not only has Blend Supply documented over $50 million in costs savings to clients through these process improvements, but price stability protection is delivered to all client partners. Average industry price increases are roughly 6% per year, though the last few years have seen multiple 6% increases. Leaping into 2023 Blend supply is not raising prices. Through these cost saving measures Blend Supply will absorb manufacturer price increases, softening inflation for clients.

Blend Supply is a family-owned, full-service distributor of coatings, industrial and MRO supplies founded in Fort Worth, Texas. Our United States network now spans seven distribution centers with over two decades of service and deep industry expertise serving the aerospace, industrial, marine, and military markets.

Our full-service team provides customer service and on-site technical assistance. Blend Supply offers next day shipping options for most of the country from our many distribution centers across the U.S.

Blend Supply's Mission is to provide the best possible solutions for aviation, industrial, and military partners through coatings and MRO expertise to fulfill their potential.

