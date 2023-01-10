WittKieffer Announces Expansion of Leadership Advisory Practice

Firm Welcomes 2 Additional Partners: Lynn Foster and Raj Ramachandran

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the expansion of its Leadership Advisory practice with the addition of two exceptional senior partners: Lynn Foster and Raj Ramachandran.

"We focus exclusively on organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences and higher education – the 'Quality of Life Ecosystem'. Every day, leaders in this complex ecosystem make decisions that fundamentally impact human health and well-being," says Susan Snyder, Managing Partner for Leadership Advisory at WittKieffer. "I'm thrilled to welcome Raj and Lynn to the firm, who bring unique and complementary skillsets that deepen and broaden our ability to support leaders as they navigate the complex waters of transformation."

Lynn Foster is known for supporting executives and their teams to successfully navigate a range of business situations including crisis management, M&A integration and rapid growth acceleration. Based in New Jersey, Lynn brings more than 25 years of experience, most recently as a senior partner focused on culture, change and DE&I with a global executive search and leadership advisory firm. Prior to that, she held significant consulting and management roles in a global management consulting firm after beginning her career in executive search. Her genuine interest in both people and results, combined with deep expertise in executive and team development, culture development and change management, results in long-standing relationships and deep business impact. Lynn's industry expertise spans healthcare, life sciences and technology.

Dr. Raj Ramachandran, also a 25-year veteran in leadership consulting, is dedicated to enriching the lives of his clients, their institutions and the larger world. Raj has assessed, advised and coached CEOs and top teams to help them create the conditions for operating at their purpose-driven best to positively impact their organizations and customers. Previously, Raj was a senior partner for a global executive search and talent advisory firm, focused on leadership assessment, development and culture transformation. Prior to that, he served as a partner in the enterprise leadership practice for another global executive search and talent advisory firm. Raj has worked with global companies in a variety of sectors including technology, healthcare, life sciences and higher education. Raj began his career as a management consultant at Accenture and IBM/PwC in the learning technology/change management space.

"For more than 50 years, WittKieffer built a reputation as a trusted partner in executive talent acquisition. With the addition of Leadership Advisory, we've advanced WittKieffer's ability to help clients meet their strategic objectives through an integrated approach to the construction and development of leadership teams," says Andrew Chastain, President and Chief Executive Officer of WittKieffer. "We are delighted to welcome Raj and Lynn to the WittKieffer team, expanding our ability to support our clients in reaching their full impact."

