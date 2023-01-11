BEANS & BREWS COFFEEHOUSE RANKED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans & Brews Coffeehouse was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Beans & Brews Coffeehouse as 385 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Beans & Brews Coffeehouse in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

About Beans & Brews Coffeehouse

Founded in 1993 and franchising since 2004, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse first opened its doors in Salt Lake City, Utah where it became known for being the Home of High-Altitude Roasting®. The brand roasts all of its coffee at 4,400 feet above sea level in Salt Lake's mountain valley at the lowest possible temperature for the least possible amount of time to achieve a smoother, more intense flavor. In addition to its high-altitude roasted coffee, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse offers a full menu crafted from the finest ingredients, which includes teas, sodas, frozen drinks and a variety of healthy food options. The brand works to provide a fun, friendly space where everyone is welcome. Through its Brew Good program, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse focuses on serving the communities it operates in by making donations to different local organizations. Since opening its doors nearly 30 years ago, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has expanded across four states with 68 locations opened and another 20 in development. For more information about Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, please visit https://www.beansandbrews.com/

Contact: Ashlyn Jensen

Franchise Elevator

ajensen@franchiseelevator.com

847-346-9014

